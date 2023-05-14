Sarasota authorities investigating shooting that left one dead on Fruitville Road

One man is dead following a shootout on Fruitville Rd on Saturday night.

At 8:08 p.m., police responded to a shooting and found a deceased male in a pickup truck.

Police say they located a female driver and male passenger nearby in a sedan.

The passenger said the deceased man was the driver of the pickup truck, according to authorities.

The passenger told police that following a verbal altercation, the pickup truck driver pointed a gun at him and the female driver.

The passenger then exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the pickup truck striking the driver, according to a police report.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the passenger and driver have been released at this time.

Authorities are still canvassing the area of the incident.