FHP: One killed in crash on US-19

One person was killed in a crash on US-19, north of Stahl Drive, on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that a sedan was traveling northbound on US-19 when a motorcycle crossed the median for an unknown reason and entered the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle collided with the sedan head-on, and both vehicles came to a final rest in the northbound lanes.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle driver, a 59-year-old from Seminole, suffered fatal injuries.