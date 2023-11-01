Sarasota man charged after threatening New York Jewish organization with 'mass genocide' in voicemail

article

A Sarasota man has been charged after authorities said he threatened a Jewish organization in New York during a voicemail he left.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, of Sarasota, is facing charges of transmitting an interstate threat to injure in connection to a threatening voicemail he left on October 21.

READ: Construction officially underway on Pendry hotel, residential tower in Downtown Tampa

Patel left the voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City, identifying himself by name and screaming expletives, according to authorities.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit, he could be heard saying, "If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli."

If convicted, Patel could face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.