Construction officially underway on Pendry hotel, residential tower in Downtown Tampa

A new luxury hotel and condominium tower in Tampa is now officially under construction following a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Pendry Tampa and Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 39-story tower featuring 220 hotel rooms and 207 condos at 100 North Ashley Drive, right along Tampa’s Riverwalk.

Developers have already reached more than $230 million in condo sales.

"Businesses are moving here, restaurants are moving, families. Tampa is the place to be," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said following the event, adding this hotel is coming at the perfect time. "If you look at the hotel occupancy rate, it really is off the charts. We need more rooms for the events that are coming to our community and the businesses that are coming here."

Pendry is aiming for an early 2026 opening. It's the latest to join the luxury hotel boom in Tampa.

The JW Marriott opened along Water Street in 2021. A year later, the Edition opened its doors on Channelside Drive.

Pendry Hotels Co-founder Michael Fuerstman said Tampa was an easy choice.

"This is the one city that people that know about it ask us more than any of our other properties," Fuerstman said. "They want to understand what's in the water, what's happening in Tampa right now."

Part of the Riverwalk will be temporarily shut down during construction, although the mayor said developers have promised to make closure minimal.