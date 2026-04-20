Burn ban issued for Sarasota County due to severe drought conditions

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The Brief A burn ban is now in effect for the City of Sarasota and all unincorporated areas of the county due to drought conditions. All outdoor burning is banned except for small cooking fires in grills or pits (under 3 feet in diameter) and specific state-authorized permitted burns. The ban will remain active until the Keetch-Byram Drought Index stays below 500 for seven straight days. Meanwhile, residents are urged to clear yard debris and create defensible space around their homes.



Sarasota County officials issued a countywide burn ban effective Monday, citing severe drought conditions and an elevated risk of wildfires.

Why did Sarasota County implement a burn ban?

The mandate follows a local ordinance that prohibits open burning once the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reaches or exceeds 500. The ban applies to the City of Sarasota and all unincorporated areas of the county.

Outdoor burning restrictions and exceptions

Under the restriction, all outdoor burning is prohibited unless a permit has been issued.

Officials have carved out exceptions for cooking. Residents may still use barbecue grills or pits, as long as the units do not exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height. Other state-authorized burns are also permitted.

What they're saying:

"The Sarasota County Fire Department asks all residents to stay vigilant during these dry conditions," the department said in a statement, urging homeowners to clear dead vegetation from yards and remove debris from roofs and gutters to create "defensible space."

What's next:

When will the Sarasota County burn ban be lifted?

The ban will remain in place until the drought index falls below the 500-mark for seven consecutive days. Once that threshold is met, the ban will automatically lift, and officials will post notice on the county’s website and social media channels.

Wildfire prevention and safety tips for residents

In addition to the burning restrictions, the fire department advised residents to avoid using equipment that creates sparks—such as lawnmowers—on dry, windy days. Officials also reminded the public to use extreme caution when discarding cigarettes or camping.

Residents living near wildlands are encouraged to keep emergency preparedness kits ready in the event of a rapid evacuation. For more information, residents can visit scgov.net/fire.