Sarasota County bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, riders asked to monitor for symptoms

A driver with the Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Sarasota County officials.

The Sarasota Department of Health is recommending anyone who rode the following routes at the following times monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any passenger who’s experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites located at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

A federal mandate requires all riders to wear masks on SCAT buses, which are sanitized nightly.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to use SCAT services.

Advertisement

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates