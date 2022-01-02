Sarasota County bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, riders asked to monitor for symptoms
SARASOTA, Fla. - A driver with the Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Sarasota County officials.
The Sarasota Department of Health is recommending anyone who rode the following routes at the following times monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
- Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any passenger who’s experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites located at:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.
A federal mandate requires all riders to wear masks on SCAT buses, which are sanitized nightly.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to use SCAT services.
