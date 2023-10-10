Sarasota County dad goes viral during son's MLB debut with Philadelphia Philie

article

A USF Bull is now a Philadelphia Philie.

On Sept. 24, 22-year-old Orion Kerkering pitched in the Big Leagues just over a year since he had been drafted.

The first pitch was a strikeout, and then another was his stunning slider, which Phillies fans are calling a "sweeper."

READ: Jesuit High School's team dads serve up success off the field: 'Giving back to the boys'

It became a star, along with Orion Kerkering's dad, Todd.

MLB posted a mashup of the proud father reacting in real time.

Todd Kerkering is a proud father.

"[A friend said] 'Dude, you're like a half a million hits.' I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?’ A little while later we're back at the hotel, he goes, 'You're up to like 1.5 million,'" shared Todd Kerkering.

He didn't mean to cry, but how could he help it, knowing the thousands of hours of hard work it takes to become a big leaguer?

"I hope people realize it's bigger than baseball. If your kid wanted to be a musician, whatever your kid wanted to do, if they're obtaining their dream, and you're getting to watch them attain something they worked hard for, any parent should be happy for their kid," shared the proud dad.

READ: Simone Biles shines bright with 4 gold medals at world champs as most decorated gymnast in history

Because he pitched in three games, giving up only one run and striking out six, Orion Kerkering made the postseason roster.

His father, who is the City of Sarasota's emergency management director, has seen every moment live.

Todd Kerkering didn't expect to go viral.

"It hits you. I mean, it's just like, wow. That this first appearance in Philly, where 40,000 people are cheering for him," explained Todd Kerkering.

There is no telling how long his son's Major League journey is going to be with a chance to win a World Series suddenly dangling.

"He never expected it this quick," Todd Kerkering said of his son. "He expected hopefully in a couple of years he'd get an opportunity. I guess they see something in him, and they're the expert, so I'll let it go, and I'll just be happy and watch."

The Major League player is still enrolled as a student at USF.