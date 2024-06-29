Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota County deputies investigating in-custody death of inmate

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 29, 2024 6:51pm EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing in a recovery pod of the correctional facility’s medical wing on Saturday morning.

According to officials, Kevin Mandujano Garcia was found just before 6:30 a.m. Officials say he was pronounced dead a short time after medical staff tried to save his life.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

There were no notable signs of trauma or injuries noted and SCSO is awaiting the results of the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s office, according to deputies.

SCSO says this is an open investigation with SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Section.

