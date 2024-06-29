Sarasota County deputies investigating in-custody death of inmate

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing in a recovery pod of the correctional facility’s medical wing on Saturday morning.

According to officials, Kevin Mandujano Garcia was found just before 6:30 a.m. Officials say he was pronounced dead a short time after medical staff tried to save his life.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

There were no notable signs of trauma or injuries noted and SCSO is awaiting the results of the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s office, according to deputies.

SCSO says this is an open investigation with SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Section.

