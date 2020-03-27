Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Sarasota County fire station is being cleaned and decontaminated after one of its firefighter/paramedics tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier, all firefighters are checked for fever before the start of their shift to make sure they are okay to work. He said, the firefighter who tested positive on Friday, began feeling ill while on duty on March 22, despite not having a fever when he showed up to work.

According to Regnier, the firefighter, who is in his 30s, developed a fever later in the day on March 22 and was sent home. He was at the fire station for about 12 hours on March 22. Regnier added that this firefighter had been on leave for about a month prior to showing up to work on March 22.

According to Regnier, there were three other firefighters at the station on March 22 and they are under quarantine at home out of an abundance of caution. Regnier said the three firefighters are not showing symptoms as of Friday afternoon.

According to Regnier, the firefighter who tested positive did not have interaction with patients on March 22.

He added that the firefighters who normally report to fire station 7 on 17th street are working out of another nearby fire station while it is cleaned and decontaminated.

He said the county has approximately 31 other firefighters who are under self-quarantine due to travel and possible exposure to COVID-19.

The firefighter who tested positive does not live in Sarasota County.



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

