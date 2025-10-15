Sarasota County gets green light to dredge Phillippi Creek

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on a Federal permit to dredge a portion of the Phillippi Creek. The dredging will focus on 8 sections of the creek from Tuttle Avenue North and continue East to Beneva Road. Some residents in the area experienced flooding multiple times from Phillippi Creek during the 2024 hurricane season.



Islands of sand and sediment have appeared where they shouldn't be in Sarasota's Phillippi Creek.

That extra material caused big problems for those who live along the banks and near the creek last year.

The backstory:

Homes flooded during the storms of 2024, some multiple times.

Residents spoke out with their concerns and frustrations, and finally, help is on the way, after a federal permit to dredge the creek was approved.

Caprill Hembree's backyard on the Phillippi Creek is her family's oasis, but 14 months ago it brought heartache.

"We were basically under the bottom of the window ledge," she pointed out.

As Phillippi Creek flooded during tropical storm Debby, a foot and a half of water entered their home.

"We just got our house permit yesterday so we are saying it is a good week for Mineola," she said.

Why you should care:

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit for Sarasota County to dredge tons of sand and sediment from parts of the creek. That extra material has caused flooding multiple times.

Earlier this year, neighbors voiced their concerns to Sarasota County, resulting in a new Storm Water Department.

"Thankfully, people like David Scott, Nadia, Seth… they jumped in and helped those of us who flooded. We didn’t have the time or capacity to handle these things, so it’s been great because there’s been a large group within South Gate that has done the work for us," said Hembree.

Dredging will focus on eight sections of the creek from Tuttle Avenue North and East to Beneva Road.

Crews will remove more than 49,000 cubic yards of sediment and substrate.

"Within the next 4–6 weeks we should see dirt turning in the dredge portion," Ben Quartermaine, the Storm Water Director, told Sarasota County Commissioners.

It's the beginning of relief, Quartermaine said, and will continue on.

"We are utilizing staff to analyze all the tidal creeks within the county to ensure there aren't any sedimentation issues similar to Phillippi Creek.

Hembree's section of the creek is not included in the initial permit, but she hopes relief will be felt, and additional spots will soon be added.

"I was pretty terrified. I’m not going to lie. to put our house together without something moving in the dredging direction. We are forever grateful to Ben Quartermaine for really launching that next step of making something happen, and I know it will only get better from here," she said.

What's next:

Quartermaine said more projects to prevent flooding are on the way.

He told Sarasota County Commissioners he will be talking with lawmakers about funding additional projects.