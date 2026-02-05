Tampa’s International Plaza to undergo major makeover: What to know about the exterior expansion

article

The Brief Simon Property Group announced a $250 million strategic redevelopment of International Plaza, aiming to create a more modern, walkable shopping experience. Plans include a 50,000-square-foot open-air exterior expansion and a reimagined Bay Street dining and entertainment area. The project comes as major mall redevelopments reshape Tampa’s Westshore District.



One of Tampa’s busiest and most upscale shopping destinations is getting a major makeover, as International Plaza becomes the latest local mall slated for redevelopment.

What we know:

The redevelopment includes a 50,000-square-foot open-air exterior expansion designed to create a more walkable, outdoor shopping experience. Plans also call for a reimagining of Bay Street, with upgrades to its outdoor dining and gathering spaces.

Michael Maurino, executive director of the Westshore Alliance, says the planned upgrades are exciting.

"International Plaza is seen as high-end, and as people want high-end shopping, they also want it to be a high-end destination," Maurino said. "The renovations they’ve planned for that make sure it’s not just a place where you go and shop, but also where you can spend the day."

READ: Construction begins on Tampa's estimated $1B Westshore Interchange project

Big picture view:

The announcement comes just over a year after Tampa City Council approved the redevelopment of Westshore Plaza, about a mile away. That project, which has not yet begun, calls for the mall to be demolished and replaced with a large mixed-use district featuring shopping, apartments, offices, and medical facilities.

Maurino says both projects are central to the future of the Westshore District.

"We’re working on a plan with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa to improve West Shore Boulevard and having that be the connection and really the center of the district connecting International Plaza with West Shore Plaza," he said.

Both malls are located in City Councilman Charlie Miranda’s district. He says the redevelopments reflect how shopping habits continue to evolve.

PREVIOUS: WestShore Plaza businesses reassure shoppers they’re still open amid redevelopment rumors

"All of a sudden you got Amazon," Miranda said. "Now what’s happening to the mall? It’s an evolution of things and you have to understand that things change every day of life and that’s how it is."

University Mall in North Tampa, meanwhile, is also in the midst of being redeveloped into a mixed-use area with retail, business, and residential space.

What's next:

According to Westshore Plaza’s website, redevelopment plans there are still being finalized, with no definitive timetable set.

Construction at International Plaza is expected to begin later this year. Simon Property Group also plans similar upgrades to malls it owns in Nashville and Denver.