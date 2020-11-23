Sarasota County student identified in deadly sailboat accident

article

As Florida wildlife officials continue to investigate the events leading up to a boat crash that killed a child, the young boy's classmates will return to their Sarasota County school on Monday with grief counselors available.

It's been two days since the crash in Sarasota Bay during a youth sailing practice. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, just north of the Ringling Causeway.

On the following day, the principal of Pine View Elementary sent a message to families letting them know the boy who died in Saturday's boating accident was a 6th-grade student at the school, Ethan Isaacs.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we are informing our Pine View community of the loss of a Pine View 6th grader, Ethan Isaacs, in a tragic sailing incident yesterday," the message said. "Our thoughts and prayers go to the Isaacs family, and we express our sincerest condolences for their loss."

PREVIOUS: FWC: Child killed in Sarasota Bay boat crash during youth sailing practice

The school also said additional counselors will be available for in-person and remote students on Monday.

Officials said the child was badly injured when the boat he was on crashed into another. The plan to airlift the boy was scrapped due to windy weather. Therefore, he was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance instead. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is in charge of the investigation and said it was windy at the time of the crash, however, they haven't said whether that played a role, nor did they say whether the boats that collided were both sailboats or another boat that may have crashed into the youth class of sailors.

On Sunday night, the Sarasota Youth Sailing Club posted a tribute to Ethan on their Facebook page, saying in part:

“This sailor was one of our new and amazing team members and a beloved member of our program....as is his entire family. This is a tragedy for the entire family, the sailor’s friends, schoolmates and all those who knew, lived and sailed with him.”