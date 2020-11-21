Sarasota boat crash closes bridge, sends 1 to hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. - The John Ringling Causeway Bridge in Sarasota was closed Saturday morning in both directions following a boat crash, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Police say the bridge needed to be closed so a medical helicopter could take one person involved in the crash to the hospital.
Police opened the road shortly after 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
