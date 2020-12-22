Sarasota deputies save 10-month-old baby from drowning in family's pool

article

Two deputies are being hailed as heroes after they came to the rescue of a 10-month-old baby, saving her from drowning in a Venice pool.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said multiple deputies responded to the home on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Deputies Mike Nickerson and Tony Egoville were first on the scene, and found 10-month-old Charlee with no pulse.

RELATED: Florida man pays $7,600 to cover past-due utility bills for 114 families

The two deputies performed CPR inside the home and in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"It is the longest Deputies Nickerson and Egoville have ever performed CPR in their careers," the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

Their efforts paid off, as little Charlee regained consciousness. The infant was transferred to All Children's Hospital, where she was intubated for 10 days before finally getting to go home.

RELATED: Couple creates private dining room in their van to support local restaurants

Once baby Charlee was back with her family, Nickerson stopped by to check in and drop off a few Christmas presents.

The baby's mother Stephanie greeted the deputy with a huge hug, telling the sheriff's office that Nickerson will "forever be a part of her family."

"For those who question the profession we have chosen, know that this right here is the reason," the agency wrote. "Charlee. She is our reason."