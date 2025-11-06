Sarasota family seeking justice for teen's murder after charges dropped

The Brief Eric Santana was murdered in November 2024 at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. The homicide charge against the man accused of his murder was dropped. The family still wants justice after this decision.



The Santana family in Sarasota is seeking justice for their son and brother after the homicide charge for the man accused of murdering him was dropped.

The backstory:

Eric Santana was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a party at Twin Lakes Park in November 2024. His family wants him to be remembered for more than what happened to him.

"He was an amazing person," Gisselle Santana, his sister, said. "You would always see him laughing. You would also see him smiling."

She is still reeling from the news that charges were dropped against the man accused of killing her brother last year. Gisselle said this happened, because it was now considered self-defense.

What they're saying:

"It's just so disappointing that the person that killed my brother, that murdered my brother, he just is free roaming the streets like he didn't do nothing," Gisselle said.

Initially, three people were charged in the incident. Jonathan Vivar was charged with homicide, but now that charge has been dropped.

"He destroyed a family, and it's just so disappointing, that we couldn't get justice," Gisselle said. "And, that's why I'm here to get justice towards my brother."

Dorotea Santana, Eric's mother, spoke to FOX 13 through her daughter as a translator.

"She said that she wants the person that murdered her son to pay, and she just wanted justice for taking her son's life away," Dorotea said through her daughter.

What's next:

Vivar still faces charges of aggravated battery, weapons charges and destruction of evidence. Carlos Romero-Tomas also faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges.

"He is not here now. We're the only ones that are here, and we are the only ones who can speak towards him and fight for his justice," Gisselle said. "And, we want justice served."

She said there was a fight at this party and her brother was caught in the crossfire.

"Somebody took out a gun and that's when they all started, and they just started shooting, and we just went towards my brother, the shot," Gisselle said. "But, my brother was unarmed."

Gisselle said she learned the charges were dropped from a deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

"That call made us feel like that call they made to us that when he passed away," Gisselle said. "It just, I can't describe the feeling towards the images, pain."

The State Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to our request for comment on this story. Officials did meet with the family after Vivar was released from custody.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office declined to comment.