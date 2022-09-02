Sarasota father, daughter charged with burning raccoon alive in dumpster, deputies say

article

A video circulating social media of a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster led to the arrests of a Sarasota father and daughter.

Thursday, Sarasota County deputies arrested 30-year-old Alicia Kincheloe and her father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe. Both are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges.

"After one of the most extensive investigations ever conducted by our Agricultural Unit, both are behind bars," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

READ: Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman is scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on the disturbing animal cruelty case.