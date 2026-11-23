The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office launched its 10th annual holiday toy drive Monday after receiving a 13-foot Christmas tree donation. Community members can donate unwrapped toys and gift cards for children and teens up to age 18 through Dec. 11. Donations benefit local non-profits supporting youth across Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, with items for teenagers especially needed.



A 13-foot Christmas tree now stands inside the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office lobby, marking the official start of the agency's 10th annual holiday toy drive to support local children and teens through December 11.

Sarasota County toy drive details

Big picture view:

Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Public Safety Department delivered and donated the tree Monday morning, kicking off the collection effort. The sheriff's office is asking the community for new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for children ranging from toddlers up to 18-year-olds.

Items for teenagers are especially needed because that age group is sometimes overlooked, according to the sheriff's office. Collected gifts will support several local non-profits, including the 12th Judicial Guardian ad Litem program, Teen Court of Sarasota and All Star Children's Foundation, which serve youth across Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital partnership

What they're saying:

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman noted the drive has expanded steadily since its inception.

"We started this a few years ago, and it’s grown every year," Hoffman said.

"The tree has gotten taller and the gifts have gotten more and more at headquarters, but we are happy to do it," Hoffman said. "Some of these kids are in situations in life that they might not have a gift under the tree or a Christmas or holiday at all. We are happy to be the conduit to be able to make sure they have an enjoyable December."

Chief Jesse Gabbert, the director of public safety and emergency management at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, emphasized the close working relationship between the two agencies.

"They are one of our partners," Gabbert said. "We try to help them as much as possible, they help us out a great deal. Obviously, SMH is across the country. They’re probably our biggest partner in the community."

How to donate locally

What you can do:

Community members can drop off unwrapped toys and gift cards in person at two sheriff's office locations:

Sarasota headquarters: 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. in Sarasota

South Office: 4531 Annex Road in Venice

Those who prefer not to drive can purchase and send donations directly through the sheriff's office's Amazon wish list. All donations must be submitted by Friday, December 11.