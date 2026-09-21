$12M Lido Beach dune restoration project gets underway

The Brief Heavy equipment is now in place on Lido Beach to begin a $12 million shoreline restoration project. Crews are placing sand and planting native vegetation to rebuild more than a mile of dunes. Most beach areas, the pavilion and concessions remain open to the public during the 60-day project.



Heavy machinery is rolling onto Lido Beach as workers begin a $12 million federally funded project to restore more than a mile of storm-damaged sand dunes.

Lido Beach shoreline restoration

What we know:

Crews are staging in the parking lot south of the Lido Beach Pavilion to begin placing sand along a 1.2-mile stretch of shoreline.

PREVIOUS: Sarasota starts 60-day Lido Beach dune project to block storm surge

Workers are using 3,000 cubic yards of sand left over from navigational dredging at New Pass to build dunes that stand 2 to 2.5 feet tall.

Public Works Director Nikesh Patel explained the goal is to protect upland property and Ben Franklin Drive while slowing future erosion. Once the sand is compacted, workers will plant native vegetation to anchor the dunes, minimize sand loss and create habitats for coastal wildlife.

Construction schedule & planting total

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact daily schedule for construction, which could be adjusted depending on weather over the next two months. It also remains unclear how many total native plants will be installed by the time work wraps up.

Lido Beach storm buffer

Why you should care:

The dunes act as a critical natural buffer between coastal infrastructure and storm surge, which has repeatedly battered the area since its last renourishment in 2021. The project is a joint effort between the city of Sarasota, Sarasota County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lido Beach visitor access

What's next:

Most of the beach, the pavilion, concessions, the pool and the Bay Runner Trolley remain open during the 60-day construction period. While small sections of shoreline near sand pipelines will be temporarily closed, new post-and-rope barriers and signs will go up after planting to protect the new vegetation from foot traffic.

City officials ask visitors to stay out of restricted work zones while heavy machinery is moving.