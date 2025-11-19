Sarasota man accused of keeping kids out of school while living in home with bugs, trash, empty beer cans

The Brief A Sarasota man is facing felony child neglect charges after police said his three sons were found living in deplorable conditions and not going to school. Police said they tried several times to help and provide Tony Mayner with cleaning supplies and perishable food. After Mayner's arrest, police said the children were released to a family member, and they were advised by DCF to return home.



A Sarasota man is facing felony child neglect charges after police said his three sons were found living in deplorable conditions and not going to school.

The backstory:

In September 2025, Sarasota police officers with the Homeless Outreach Team were on proactive patrol and said they stopped at a home in the 1700 block of 23rd Street because they recognized a man asleep on the front porch.

Police said the man told them he was friends with 48-year-old Tony Mayner, who lived inside.

Officers said through a window, they saw the home was in disarray and the living conditions raised concerns for the children living inside.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Officers asked if they could check on the children and said Mayner allowed them to enter. Once inside, officers said they found the home filled with empty beer cans, trash and various types of bugs.

According to police, there was an "above-ground" swimming pool in the living room that did not have water in it.

Officers also said they smelled gasoline, the refrigerators did not have any food inside and there was no furniture in the home, except for dirty beds.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Mayner told officers that his children, ages 10, 11, and 14, had not been enrolled in school for two years.

According to SPD, officers worked with community partners for clothing, personal items, shoes and school supplies, as well as a large amount of food, water, sustainable milk and other substantive things to eat.

Officers also worked to have the children re-enrolled into school and worked to get furniture for the home. The Department of Children and Families was also contacted and made a formal report.

Dig deeper:

On November 6, police did another welfare check on the three children at the same home because officers received complaints that the children had not been in school.

When officers got to the home, they said Mayner allowed them inside and told them that his three kids were not at school and were asleep inside.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Once inside the home, officers said they saw several cockroaches running across the floors and walls of the home, wood rot in the interior doors and cabinets and a strong odor of mold.

Police said there was trash on the floors, a dining room table and countertops in the kitchen. All the bedrooms were dirty with old spills from food debris or trash, according to SPD.

Police went on to say there were raw patties and barely any edible food inside the fridge or cabinets for the children to have. Officers noted there were more alcoholic beverages for Mayner in the two fridges than edible food for the children. Mayner also told officers that one of his children was bitten by their dog last night and was not taken to receive medical care.

Police said they tried several times to help and provide Mayner with cleaning supplies and perishable food.

Mayner was arrested and taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

During the interview, Mayner reportedly gave DCF agents consent to a drug test.

Police said the drug test was positive and showed Mayner had methamphetamines in his system.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Mayner bonded out of jail the next day.

Police said the children were released to a family member, and they were advised by DCF to return home.

What you can do:

Florida law requires any individual who suspects that a child has been abused by any person to report that to the Florida Abuse Hotline. The abuse hotline is 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873).