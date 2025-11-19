Strawberry Crest student with loaded gun, knife in backpack tried to take deputy’s firearm: HCSO
DOVER, Fla. - A student from Strawberry Crest High School was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he brought a loaded gun and a knife to school.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was seen with a vape leaving a bathroom shortly after 11:20 a.m.
An administrative search was conducted in accordance with the school’s safety protocols.
According to investigators, the student was uncooperative, so an HCSO School Resource Deputy assisted in the search.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The student, according to HCSO, continued to resist the deputy’s efforts and tried to grab the deputy's agency-issued gun. The student was put in handcuffs.
While searching the teen’s backpack, deputies said they found a loaded handgun and a knife.
The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds, minor in possession of a firearm, resisting without violence and altering a serial number on a firearm.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
What they're saying:
"Our deputy acted quickly to prevent any potential harm, and this case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activity," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: bringing weapons onto school grounds is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents, students, and staff to work together to keep our schools safe."
What's next:
The case is still under investigation.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.