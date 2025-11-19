Strawberry Crest student with loaded gun, knife in backpack tried to take deputy’s firearm: HCSO

The Brief A student from Strawberry Crest High School was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he brought a loaded gun and a knife to school. The items were discovered during a search that occurred after deputies say the teen was seen leaving a bathroom with a vape. The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds, minor in possession of a firearm, resisting without violence and altering a serial number on a firearm.



A student from Strawberry Crest High School was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he brought a loaded gun and a knife to school.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was seen with a vape leaving a bathroom shortly after 11:20 a.m.

An administrative search was conducted in accordance with the school’s safety protocols.

According to investigators, the student was uncooperative, so an HCSO School Resource Deputy assisted in the search.

The student, according to HCSO, continued to resist the deputy’s efforts and tried to grab the deputy's agency-issued gun. The student was put in handcuffs.

While searching the teen’s backpack, deputies said they found a loaded handgun and a knife.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds, minor in possession of a firearm, resisting without violence and altering a serial number on a firearm.

What they're saying:

"Our deputy acted quickly to prevent any potential harm, and this case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activity," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: bringing weapons onto school grounds is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents, students, and staff to work together to keep our schools safe."

What's next:

The case is still under investigation.