Sarasota massage therapist arrested on sex battery charge; may be more victims, police say

Sarasota police detectives said they believe there could be additional victims following the arrest of a licensed massage therapist on a sexual battery charge.

Police arrested 53-year-old Michael Morris, who is licensed through the Florida Department of Health. Their investigating began back in September after receiving a report of a sexual battery incident at a salon suite, located at 200 Central Avenue.

He was arrested on Dec. 1. Detectives said Morris had contact with multiple people as a massage therapist and there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.