Sarasota museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup in hopes of reopening by Thanksgiving

A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays.

Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center.

"We work practically all day, every day. A group of us in order to get the place open again," she said.

The museum has been closed since Hurricane Ian hit.

"Those trees, unfortunately, fell on some of our historic and functional buildings. They fell on our trails, on our fences. Once we are done removing the trees then there’s an entire series of other tasks that are formed," Resnick shared.

The damage is vast, across all 191 acres of the property. Resnick is hopeful extra hands will help them reopen sooner than later. At the rate they're working, they believe it could take months.

Crews have been working non-stop to remove debris and fix damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

"We need to be able to open the gate and welcome the public back to Crowley, but more importantly we need to get the school students back out here. The title 1 and special needs program we offer for free is often their only field trip. With us not able to provide that, they don’t get off campus," said Crowley.

The deadline is tight. Each Thanksgiving they open their gates to those without families or the means to celebrate. It’s a part of the community and now it needs community support.

"We need as much help as we can get. Heavy equipment would be great. Grapplers and things of that nature, but just people. Many hands make light work," stated Resnick.

The Crowley Museum which was damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup in hopes of reopening by Thanksgiving.

Resnick hopes the community will turn out for a weekend cleanup.

A bit of old-fashioned work, for a piece of old Florida history.

"When you step onto this property, when you see the wildlife when you see the history it fosters a rapport in you with those sorts of things and you understand why it’s so important to preserve them and bring people out to them," said Resnick.

The community cleanup will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Crowley Museum and Nature Center at 16405 Myakka Road, Sarasota.

