Sarasota National Cemetery needs volunteers to plant flags for Memorial Day

Thirteen rows up and thirteen graves in is where a piece of Meshia Richardson-Judd’s heart remains.

"Ronald Richardson, Airman United States Navy. What’s between the dash is most important, until we meet again you will be forever in our hearts," she read aloud.

Her late husband, Ronald Richardson was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

"Thank you for your service and sacrifice," she said.

Following his death in January 2015, he was interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.

"I am a firm believer that God puts a path in front of you, and you just have to follow it and that was my path," said Meshia.

Meshia’s path led her to serve those who served our country.

"Once I made up my mind, that this was going to happen," she said.

It starts with the American flag, placed at every grave site for Memorial Day. Volunteering with Flags for Fallen Vets, Meshia spends countless hours, fundraising year-round and finding volunteers to help.

"In the beginning, we had about 400 volunteers, and we placed around 9,200 flags. This time we will place almost 21,000 flags with a thousand volunteers," she said.

By fall, she switches gears to Wreaths Across America. It’s become her mission, to never forget those buried here.

"The stories are connected. We all have the same common bond," she said. "We have a loved one here. We want to honor and remember what they have done for us and America."

Cathi Carruthers from Ft. Myers, volunteers at the cemetery.

"We are very thankful for her. She’s an energizer bunny," Carruthers described. "She’s here at the crack of dawn on those days. She’s our fearless leader and we all love her."

Her husband, a WWII veteran is also buried here.

"It’s important for young people, it’s important for everybody to know what we do out here," said Carruthers.

Meshia knows one day, someone else will have to carry on with what she started.

"I’d like to think that someday somebody will come tripping around through here and say, ‘Oh I think I know that lady’s name. I think I know what she did around here.’ It’s a legacy that we need to continue," said Meshia.

Nearly 10 interments a day are held at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Meshia wants every name here, to always be remembered.

"A person takes their last breath twice, once when they leave this beautiful earth and the second time when their name is never said aloud. That resonates very strongly with me," she said.

There’s still time to sign up and help for Memorial Day. Donations are also needed. On June 3, volunteers are also needed to help retire the flags.

For more information contact Meshia Richardson-Judd at 941-448-6299 or visit www.flagsforfallenvets.com for more information.

To participate in Wreaths Across America, send an email to sarasotawreaths@gmail.com.