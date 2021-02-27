Sarasota officer helps swimming coyote get to dry land

A Sarasota marine patrol officer can add saving a swimming coyote to his resume. According to the Sarasota Police Department, a charter captain called the marine patrol unit to report a possible dog stranded in New Pass.

When an officer arrived, he jumped into the water and tried to capture it, but didn’t have any luck.

A short time later, he jumped back in the water and realized that the dog was actually a coyote. The officer guided the animal back toward land and onto the rocks near Ken Thompson Park where is sprinted back into the woods.

