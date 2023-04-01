Sarasota Police Department searching for Guinea Pig thief

On Saturday, a man was caught on camera stealing a Guinea Pig from a pet store in the 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The incident happened at about three in the afternoon.

Video shows that when the suspect entered the store, he attempted to open animal habitats.

Sarasota's authorities are asking for anyone that recognizes the suspect in the video to call Officer Julius Officer Gonzalez at 941-993-4391.

