Bradenton Police Department investigating fatal Saturday morning hit-and-run

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police say that at around 6:40 Saturday morning, a vehicle traveling southbound on 14th St. W. hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway near 21st Ave. W.

Following the collision, the driver left the scene and continued southbound, according to a police report.

The pedestrian was a white male in their sixties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has additional information regarding the crash or the vehicle involved is being asked to contact Officer Shelby Gardner with the Bradenton Police Department.





