Sarasota police crack down on illegal jet ski rentals after deadly crash

The Brief Sarasota police are cracking down on unlicensed jet ski rental businesses. The enforcement push follows a deadly crash last summer that killed a minor league baseball player. Officers warn unlicensed operators may skip safety checks, insurance and permits.



Spring break remains in full swing across Florida, bringing large crowds to beaches and heavy boat traffic to Sarasota area waters, and Sarasota Police say they are stepping up their enforcement against unlicensed jet ski rental companies.

What we know:

SPD says these unlicensed jet ski rentals operate along local beaches.

The crackdown follows a deadly crash last summer and comes with a warning to visitors about the risks of renting from unauthorized operators.

What they're saying:

In a recent social media post, Sarasota Police said unlicensed operators may offer bargain rental prices because they skip key safety requirements.

Police also shared body-worn camera footage from a recent enforcement operation on South Lido Beach, where officers confronted a man accused of running an illegal jet ski rental business.

In the footage, an officer arrests a man for failing to hold a livery permit while renting a jet skirt a pair of beach-goers.

"You’re also going to be trespassed from this park for a year from today’s date. Do not return," the officer explains to the man in the video.

The backstory:

The warning comes after a tragic jet ski crash last summer off South Lido Beach that killed Baltimore Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara.

Witnesses said four men riding two jet skis were driving recklessly close to shore and swimmers. One of the jet skis appeared to stall in the water. Witnesses say the second jet ski then drove straight toward them, causing the fatal crash. Documents related to the incident show the jet ski driver claimed they’d hit a wave and went airborne before crashing into their friends.

Charges Filed

Earlier this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced charges connected to the incident.

Investigators cited the man who rented the jet skis with multiple violations for operating a livery business without a valid permit.

The operator of the jet ski involved in the crash, Orioles prospect Jesus Palacious, was charged with violating a navigation rule resulting in an accident with injury.

What Renters Should Know

Police also remind anyone renting a jet ski in Florida that a boater’s license is required and must be carried while on the water.

Officials say renters should also confirm the operator is properly licensed and insured before heading out.