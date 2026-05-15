Sarasota police credit major crime reduction to the impact of Real-Time Operations Center technology

The Brief The Sarasota Police Department reports an 18% decrease in citywide crime, a success attributed to a combination of community outreach, proactive policing strategies and the SPD Real-Time Operations Center (ROC). The department’s ROC has assisted in over 500 cases by using live camera feeds and 911 monitoring to begin investigations before officers even arrive on the scene. The city plans to expand its technological reach through a "Drone First Responder" and "Real-Time 911 integration" programs, as well as an agreement to access local school cameras during emergencies.



Even with more people moving to the area and an ever-changing landscape, the city of Sarasota is seeing a decrease in crime. The Sarasota Police Department reports an 18% decrease in crime across the city.

While Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche credits the dip to various initiatives — ranging from officers building connections with local youth to the work of the Homeless Outreach Team — one specific addition is changing the game: the Real-Time Operations Center (ROC).

Inside the ROC, every single second counts. While detectives and officers patrol the streets, the staff here serve as the department’s virtual eyes and ears, working to save hours or even days of investigative work.

"That’s the big thing, working these cases immediately when they come in, you will solve a lot more crime," John Lake, the manager of the ROC, said.

The backstory:

Since opening more than a year ago, the ROC has assisted in more than 500 cases. By monitoring live feeds, staff can begin an investigation before an officer even arrives on the scene.

"If an officer goes to a hit-and-run crash right now that would normally get investigated, that might take a couple of days or a week. We are doing that right as it comes in," Lake said. "911 calls, we are already pulling up all the cameras. We are looking for that vehicle that leaves the scene."

The center operates as a proactive center.

"We are listening to the radio, we are monitoring the email that they’re monitoring just in case there is an officer or detective who needs assistance," Lake said. "We are listening to live 911 calls, so if there is an event, we get those couple extra minutes so we can start investigating the call. So, if it’s a crash, we get onto the 911 call, we are listening to that, we are pulling up the video, any type of cameras in the city to assist the officers."

Sarasota police say the ROC has not only strengthened the department’s internal capabilities but has also served as a vital crime deterrent.

What they're saying:

For Chief Troche, the goal is to intervene before a situation escalates.

"We really think it’s important to get ahead of things before they can go sideways on us," Troche said.

Troche noted that while the technology is impressive, the results rely on the steady work of the men and women in uniform, and a commitment to the process.

"We knew this wasn’t going to be Burger King 'your way' right away now, we knew it wasn’t going to transition overnight," Troche said. "We knew it would take time, but what I think is very important to make this point is consistency."

What's next:

The department isn't stopping their continued efforts. SPD is currently working on an agreement with the local school district to allow real-time camera access during campus emergencies.

Additionally, the city is looking to implement a "Drone First Responder" program and real-time 911 integration, providing even more layers of safety for both officers and the public.