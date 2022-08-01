Sarasota police 'packing patrol cars' to help students get supplies before school starts

article

Many schools around the Bay Area start next week, but first, the Sarasota Police Department wants to make sure students have everything they need.

The 5th annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supplies drive is back at the Sarasota Police Department. It began on Saturday and will wrap up Wednesday.

School begins on August 10 and Sarasota PD says it needs more supplies to donate.

The agency is partnered with CoreSRQ, to accept new school supplies. New school supplies can be dropped off from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at two different locations or purchased online:

Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota

CoreSRQ, 1075 South Euclid Avenue, Sarasota

Online through Amazon

READ: TikTok trend threatens safety of sea turtles on Bay Area beaches

Following the ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ school supply donation drive, members of the Sarasota Police Department will donate school supplies to students throughout the community before they return to campus.

You can donate new school supplies for all ages and grade levels including backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers, and notebook paper.

Learn more by heading over the agency's website: https://www.sarasotapd.org/Home/Components/News/News/2874/1458.