Sarasota police report 70% drop in school zone speeding after implementing safety program

The Brief Sarasota police reported over 70% fewer speed violations in school zones following the installation of speed zone cameras. The owner of a vehicle received four $100 notices after speed cameras clocked a white Audi driving up to 83 mph near two Sarasota elementary schools. City of Sarasota school zone safety cameras automatically ticket drivers exceeding posted speed limits by more than 10 mph during the school day.



Sarasota police reported a major drop in school zone speeding violations after implementing safety enforcement cameras across the city.

Sarasota police speed cameras

What we know:

Sarasota police said cameras with the school zone safety program have reduced traffic violations by more than 70% since installation. The safety program, currently in its second year, targets drivers who exceed speed limits near city schools during the school day.

Officials said the cameras do not use license plate reader technology and do not store data. Sarasota police said the system only captures vehicles speeding through designated school safety areas.

Cameras recently caught a white Audi speeding through the Altavista and Tuttle elementary school zones four days in a row. From Aug. 17-20, the vehicle traveled 53 mph, 83 mph, 65 mph and 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

"They're up there for safety," John Lake, the manager of the Sarasota Police Department's Real Time Operation Center, said. "We've had them for going on two years. This is the second year that we are running the school safety zone program. Obviously, it shows that there's still people out there that are ignoring the speed limits and were going double the speed limit. We are doing this as an important message to the public that everybody needs to slow down."

The registered owner of the Audi received four $100 notices of violation. Unpaid notices can escalate into a $206 uniform traffic citation, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the driver of the white Audi or confirmed whether the owner paid the four violation notices.

Why you should care:

When Sarasota city schools are in session, cameras track traffic even if the school zone sign is not flashing. Drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit will receive automated violations.