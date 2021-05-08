Sarasota police searching for 2 teens last seen near Tampa

article

Police in Sarasota are searching for Manuel "Manny" Perez, 14 of Venice and Sheriden Miller, 15, Sarasota. They were last seen on Thursday just north of Tampa near I-75 around 2:30 p.m.

The teens are believed to be traveling together in a silver, light blue Chrysler 300 M with temporary tag AA-59568. There is no on-star or GPS locator device believed to be in the vehicle.

Police say Miller contacted a family friend on Thursday before leaving and said, "Don’t tell my mom you saw me." She also took personal belongings with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app