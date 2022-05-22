Sarasota police searching for missing swimmer off Lido Beach

article

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old woman disappeared Saturday evening while swimming with a friend off South Lido Beach.

Police say the woman and her friend went into the water between 7:30-8 p.m. The friend returned to the shore, but she did not.

The woman, who the police have not named publicly, is described as being Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini. She also has a tattoo of a black butterfly on her right collar bone.

Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies searched through the night but were unable to locate the woman.

At this time, Sarasota police do not believe she was the victim of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.