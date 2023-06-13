Sarasota residents protest skyscraper, resist changing landscape

The message was clear from their shirts to their signs.

"It’s too high for what it is. It’ll be the tallest building in Sarasota, and it’ll only have 14 apartments," said Donna Lerner.

More than 60 residents of Sarasota, many from Bay Plaza believe plans for 347 foot condo behind them, don’t fit with the aesthetics of Palm Avenue.

The building could be up to 24 stories high.

"It’s a great idea, but it just doesn’t belong on a quarter of an acre on such a neighborhood street," shared Lerner.

Donna Lerner gathered signatures for a growing petition of more than 2,500 who are against the development.

READ: ReliaQuest opens office in downtown Tampa, latest glimpse of modernization

"We are not against growth. Like I said I’ve been here 50 years. I’ve seen the city grow mostly for the best. It’s just that growth needs to be controlled, and it needs to be reasonable and feasible. This proposed building does not meet those standards at all," she said.

The plaza at 1260 North Palm Avenue would be ripped down to make way for a tower called "Obsidian" by developer MK Equity. The complex would only have 14 house residential spaces, one per each floor.

Residents are worried that this development will increase the number of tall buildings in Sarasota.

Residents are concerned the developer is trying to manipulate city regulations which limit buildings to 18 stories.

Under the current proposal this building could be up to 24 stories high, because of use of interstitial space, which is the space between floors.

"There’s a major dissatisfaction in the city with what’s going on not only this specific project, but the out of control that’s already going on," said Ron Shapiro a Sarasota resident.

More than 2,500 people have supported a petition that's against the development of "Obsidian".

The developer, Matt Kihnke said he’s within his rights with his design and not asking the City of Sarasota for special exceptions. Residents of Bay Plaza said the development will not only encroach on their daily lives, but opens up the gates to changing the landscape of the city.

"Where does it stop because every developer will want to say they were involved in the tallest building in the city," warned Shapiro.

The Sarasota City Commission does not have a say in the development’s approval. It’ll be in the hands of the city’s Staff Director for Development Services.

The Development Review Committee will take up the plans on June 21.

Residents can attend that meeting, but there won’t be a period for public comment.