ReliaQuest opens office in downtown Tampa, latest glimpse of modernization

ReliaQuest's Water Street office is the area’s first corporate anchor tenant.

FOX 13 was given rare access inside on Monday.

"Cybersecurity is the greatest technical challenge of our generation. It takes creativity, clarity, consistency and performance," said CEO Brian Murphy. "We wanted to have an environment for people to interact and to come together, to poke at things, to break stuff, and we do in a collaborative way," he said.

The top seven floors of 1001 Water Street are home to cyber-security giant ReliaQuest. The company employs about 500 people locally many of whom live, work and play in downtown Tampa 2.0.

"It is like night and day to seeing what Tampa was to what it is today," said John-Kyle Smith, an employee. "You definitely feel like you get more work done, but it feels like it’s less strain on you," he said.

Gone are the boring cubicles of the past. ReliaQuest's 142,000 square feet of office space is largely open and cutting edge. Mini-offices provide quiet space while at the same time, huge windows scream check out the view.

"I just feel like everybody wants to be us, we're the it people right now, we're the it building," said another employee Melissa Ingraham.

"When you look at the traditional downtown it's about 30 years since there's been a brand-new building built. We're thrilled with the outcome, everything we wanted and more," said David Bevirt, Executive Vice President of Corporate Leasing for Strategic Property Partners.

Innovation, collaboration and modernization, that's ReliaQuest and its home, Water Street.

"The secret’s been out for a long time, Tampa is a great place to be. We love our part in helping people understand you can grow large billion-dollar companies from zero to here," Murphy shared.