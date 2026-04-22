Sarasota school board enforces strict limits on student demonstrations, escalating free speech battle

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The Brief The Sarasota County School Board approved a student protest policy in a 3-2 vote tied to recent immigration-related walkouts. The policy allows expression but could discipline students for walkouts or disruptions during the school day. Critics say the move targets student voices on immigration, while supporters say it keeps classrooms focused on learning.



A divided Sarasota County School Board narrowly approved a new student protest policy on Tuesday, a move many in the community link to recent demonstrations over immigration enforcement.

The board voted 3-2 to adopt Policy 5.301. Chair Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose and Robyn Marinelli voted in favor.

Tom Edwards and Liz Barker voted against it.

What we know:

The policy allows student expression, but limits protests that disrupt the school day. Walkouts, sit-ins and similar demonstrations could lead to discipline, including unexcused absences, if they interfere with instruction or school operations.

District leaders say the goal is to keep classrooms focused on learning.

The vote follows months of tension in Sarasota County schools. Earlier this year, student walkouts tied to the district’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement drew hundreds of protesters to district headquarters and sparked heated debate across the community.

The Backlash

At Tuesday’s meeting, parents, residents and activists filled the room, many arguing the policy is aimed at silencing student voices.

Some speakers questioned why new rules are needed, saying existing discipline policies already address disruptions.

Others tied the policy directly to the earlier student walkouts, accusing board members who supported it of reacting to those protests instead of focusing on issues like staffing and budgets.

Questions also came up about how the policy will be enforced, including whether symbolic expression could include political or religious messages and whether students could face discipline for protesting near school board property.

Support for the Policy

Supporters argued the measure reflects what many families expect: structure, accountability and a focus on academics.

Some speakers said students can engage in activism outside school hours and that classrooms should not be disrupted by demonstrations.

The policy also bars outside organizations from organizing or assisting student protests on school grounds during the school day and requires staff to remain neutral.

What's next:

The issue has been building for months. The policy was first introduced in 2025 and gained momentum after the immigration-related protests earlier this year. It advanced in a 3-2 vote before final approval this week.

Now in effect, the policy puts Sarasota County schools at the center of a broader debate over student activism.