Sarasota school receives $50K grant for STEM classroom: 'Really exciting moment'

The Brief Alta Vista Elementary School received a $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from the NextEra Energy Foundation. The money is being used to provide STEM resources to students. The new STEM classroom should be ready for use later this year.



Alta Vista Elementary School in Sarasota is about to look a lot different – and for students, the future of learning is getting a high-tech boost.

What they're saying:

"With this grant, our students are going to have the technology that they're going to encounter not only in middle school and high school, but when they're actually in the working world," said Andrew Jaffee, a special area science teacher at the school.

The grant is part of a $1 million initiative to bring innovative STEM spaces to under-resourced schools across Florida celebrating Florida Power & Light’s 100th anniversary.

"To make sure that these kids are getting exposure and the ability to work on different tools and kits and different experiences, to make sure that they're inspired to move on and potentially pursue a career in STEM," FPL Area Manager Devaney Iglesias said.

Students say they're excited, as well.

"I'm hoping that it will help improve our learning," student Arietta Dion said.

"I'm looking forward to the coding and geography because my dad says that I need to train on coding and become the best programmer," student Justice Thao said.

"I think it was nice of them to give us all this money to get new stuff for our school," student Deja Bright said.

The new classroom will feature advanced technology, flexible furniture, and hands-on materials.

"This is a really exciting moment that they're going to be able to see what we can do in the working world, in the classroom," Jaffee said.

What's next:

The new STEM classroom at Alta Vista Elementary is expected to be ready later this year.

