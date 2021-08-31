Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota Schools: Licensed medical doctor must sign mask medical exemption form

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

Outbursts interrupt Sarasota School Board meeting

The emergency meeting, discussing school mask mandates, had to be paused due to interruptions from the public.

SARASOTA, Fla. - The superintendent of Sarasota County Schools says medical exemption forms for the district's COVID-19 mask policy will only be accepted if they are signed by a licensed medical doctor.

The school board passed a 90-day emergency mask requirement for students and staff on August 20. 

The mandate came with some stipulations. If the county's COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 8% three days in a row, the requirement would be lifted, unless positivity increased above 10%, at which time the mandate would return.

The positivity rate in Sarasota County was more than 18% at the time of the meeting. As of this writing, the county's 7-day positivity rate was 19%, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

State threatens to pull salaries for Hillsborough school leaders

The state of Florida is now warning school board members in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties that they could face a financial penalty for imposing mask mandates

RELATED: Despite judge’s ruling, Florida threatens more districts over school mask mandates

The emergency rule also included a medical exemption with a doctor's signature.

Now, school leaders are amending the medical exemption requirements to include only medical doctors licensed under Chapter 458, Florida Statutes; osteopathic physicians licensed under Chapter 459, Florida Statutes; or advanced registered nurse practitioners licensed under Chapter 464, Florida Statutes.

In addition to the updated requirement for medical exemptions, the district released a new form for providers to complete on behalf of any parent whose child requires the exemption.

LINKS: