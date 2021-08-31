Hernando County school board members to discuss mandating masks

Another local school district could be adding a mask mandate.

The Hernando County School Board will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon in Brooksville. A protest is also scheduled to be held outside by some concerned parents.

So far, at least eight other school districts are requiring face masks, including Hillsborough and Sarasota school districts.

On Monday, the state moved ahead with a controversial plan to withhold money from school districts who added mask mandates that goes against the governor's ban on mask mandates in schools. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced money will be withheld from the first two districts to violate the governor's orders: Alachua and Broward counties.

Corcoran says the move is retaliation for districts that implemented mask mandates in schools, which "violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule 64DER21-12 ."

The announcement said the withholding of funds would continue monthly until the school boards comply with the emergency rule.

Corcoran and the State Board of Education also sent a warning letter to the Palm Beach County school district, threatening to withhold salaries of school board members over their mask mandate, reports WPTV.

Last week, a judge ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis' school mask-mandate ban is illegal and unsupported. The judge granted an injunction against the state Board of Education, one of the defendants in the case, because of their enforcement of the executive order. The case is expected to be appealed.

The school board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.