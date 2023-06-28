Sarasota teen survives being shot in head, community helps during recovery

A phone call with the faint words "happy birthday" gave Daniel Engram, hope.

"Just to hear his voice say that was everything to me," said Engram.

With help, Engram’s 13-year-old great nephew, Aaron Hunter III made the call from his hospital bed at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

"It’s miraculous that first of all that he’s here still with us, but he’s doing well under the circumstances. He has a long road of recovery ahead," shared Engram.

Sarasota Police said Hunter was shot last Thursday in the 2900 block of Gillespie Avenue in Newtown.

Aaron Hunter III was shot in the head. Police are still investigating the incident. Courtesy: Daniel Engram

"This event was a total shock to us because he’s so detached from that kind of environment. He’s not a troublemaker. He’s a good friend, a good nephew a good son," said Engram.

Engram said his nephew was found shot in the head, in the backyard of a home in his neighborhood. Police are still investigating what happened.

They believe it was an isolated incident, but still need help with tips and information.

"We don’t know exactly what happened, but I have full faith in the investigators at Sarasota PD that they’re going to try their best to get to the bottom of it," he shared.

READ: No murder charge for Susan Lorincz in shooting death of Florida neighbor through door, state attorney says

Engram said Hunter has undergone several surgeries.

While bullet fragments have been removed, the bullet remains lodged in his head.

"Even the students that this didn’t happen to, that know him and know the family, are devastated over this. So they’re having a hard time processing this. This is traumatic for our young people. Definitely we owe it as adults to address these issues and think about these children," he explained.

Hunter attends Brookside Middle School.

Hunter survived but now has to endure a long recovery. Courtesy: Daniel Engram

His parents remain by his side, putting their full time jobs on hold. Members of the community have stepped in to help financially through a GoFundMe Page.

The 13-year-old’s recovery is expected to take six months to a year.

READ: Deputies arrest Hernando woman accused of shooting man, barricading inside home with 2 kids

"I just want to say thank you to everyone in the community who has donated, prayed and whose wished us well. We just want Aaron to get better. We are believing he’s going to be healed. We have faith in God," said Engram.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

To help Hunter’s family click, here.