No murder charge for Susan Lorincz in shooting death of Florida neighbor through door, state attorney says

The state attorney has officially filed criminal charges against Susan Lorincz after she allegedly shot and killed her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens following a reported dispute with her children.

The 58-year-old woman has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault, State Attorney William Gladson said in a news release. She faces up to 30 years in prison after she allegedly fired a shot through her unopened front door following a reported dispute with Owens' children on June 2.

Lorincz remains at the Marion County Jail – she was granted a $154,000 bond, but told the judge she only had $1,700 to post – after she was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and assault, deputies said.

The state attorney said, however, one count of misdemeanor assault, one count of misdemeanor culpable negligence and one count of misdemeanor battery were not filed. The state attorney also did not file a charge for second degree murder, citing "insufficient evidence," despite a push from Owens' family to upgrade the original charges.

Owens' family speaks out

The family of Owens issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision. All the evidence unequivocally supports the elevation of this charge to second-degree murder. We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less," said attorney Anthony Thomas. "The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability. Nevertheless, our resolve remains unwavering, and we will continue to fight."

Owens' mother Pamela Dias said her family is "devastated" by the news.

"How do I explain to AJ's children, my young grandbabies, that the loss of their mother's life is still not being taken seriously?" she said. "Only a living breathing AJ would be true justice, and today’s charge could not be further from that."

Attorney and civil rights activist Ben Crump also weighed in.

"The family will continue to not only advocate for accountability in all forms, but they also will continue to say her name so that Florida officials remember this tragic loss of life," he said. "There is still much that needs to be done to make Florida a place where Black women and children feel safe and protected."

OWENS FAMILY SPEAKS OUT : Family of Ajike 'AJ' Owens speaks out after neighbor charged with manslaughter, not murder

Why Susan Lorincz wasn't charged with second degree murder

Sworn testimony from Owens' children pointed to the absence of necessary elements of the charges not filed, the state attorney said. The skate Lorincz allegedly threw did not strike the child, a necessary element of the battery charge. Another child said he was not in fear, a required element of assault.

"Accordingly, the legal requirements to establish the crimes of battery and assault cannot be met and those charges cannot be filed," the state attorney said in the release. "The crime of misdemeanor culpable negligence was not filed because there is no evidence to establish that the defendant knew the child was with his mother when she shot the victim in this case."

Owens' family has been vocal about Lorincz's charges, saying they believe the charges should be upgraded to second degree murder. The state said there is "insufficient evidence" to prove the woman had a "depraved mind," a required element of second degree murder.

"Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing," the state attorney said. "Given the facts in this case, aiming a firearm at the door, and pulling the trigger is legally insufficient to prove depraved mind."

LATEST AJIKE ‘AJ’ OWENS NEWS :

‘My obligation is to follow the law’

The state attorney explained he simply followed the law in this case.

"My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute," Gladson said. "I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law.

"Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes. However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case. To allow that to happen would also be improper and a violation of my oath as a prosecutor and as a lawyer."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Gladson said he consulted with Owens' family and their attorney before announcing Lorincz's criminal charges.

"My office will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family," he said.