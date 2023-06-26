Deputies arrest Hernando woman accused of shooting man, barricading inside home with 2 kids

article

An hours-long standoff in Hernando County ended when SWAT team members entered a home where a woman was hiding after deputies say she shot a man she lives with and refused to come out while keeping two small children inside.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. from someone who said their neighbor showed up at their door bleeding from a gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim told the neighbor that he had been shot by a woman who lives with him.

Emergency crews gave medical assistance to the victim and took him to an area trauma center.

Deputies tried to get a hold of Tabatha Mincieli, the woman who lives with the victim but were not able to make contact. While they were trying to reach her, deputies say they learned she had access to several guns inside the home and there were two small children inside with her.

The SWAT and Crisis Response Team were called to the scene, but Mincieli refused to cooperate, according to HCSO.

A SWAT team member outside a home where a woman barricaded herself inside after deputies say she shot a man who lives with her.

HCSO says the SWAT team entered the home around 5:30 p.m. and found Mincieli and two small children in the master bedroom. All three were checked out by fire rescue personnel and found to be in good health.

Deputies say the children were taken to a safe place and will be turned over to family members.

Detectives say Mincieli gave several different accounts of what happened at the scene.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Detectives say she was also charged with domestic battery for an incident in May with the same victim.

The victim is still in the hospital as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

The case is under investigation.