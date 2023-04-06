Sarasota to host art and culture block party for April’s Fresh Fridays

Every first Friday of the month, downtown Sarasota transforms into an outdoor party showcasing the city’s culture and local businesses.

And on April 7, the Downtown Improvement District is hosting "Art In The Park" as part of its Fresh Friday series.

The free community event will feature a variety of live entertainment including music, a muralist, a circus performance as well as lots of food options.

It’ll be taking place from 7-10 p.m. on Central Avenue across from Selby Five Points Park.

To learn more, visit freshfridayssarasota.com.