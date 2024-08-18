Sarasota woman sentenced to life in prison 2 years after deadly pizza shop shooting on New Year's Day

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Latoya Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for murdering a man inside Patellini’s Restaurant in downtown Sarasota two years ago, according to officials.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 12th Judicial District says a jury convicted Johnson of second degree murder with a firearm, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed firearm on July 12, 2024.

Authorities say Johnson shot Alain Sierra around 1:45 a.m. at Patellini's Pizza on Jan. 1, 2022. According to police officers, video from inside the restaurant showed Johnson shooting Sierra.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Investigators say it appeared that Johnson was sitting with other people at a table against the wall. Meanwhile, the victim and his family were sitting in an outside patio area, according to police.

Investigators said one of the victim's relatives appeared to be intoxicated when he walked inside, past Johnson's table. The man was seen getting sick and throwing up on someone sitting with Johnson.

"The group got up, approached the family member and a fight started," according to a news release. "Johnson is seen on video holding a black firearm in her right hand as she kicked people on the ground. At the same time, the victim is seen running towards the fight and attempting to defend his family by hitting Johnson on her head."

That's when Johnson shot the victim, police said. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

Police arrested Johnson almost immediately after the incident as she took off and tried to hide the murder weapon in a potted plant on Second St. near Whole Foods, according to officials.

The State Attorney’s Office says before sentencing, Johnson also pled guilty to possessing a firearm by a convicted felon during the same incident at Patellini’s.

During an interview with detectives, they say Johnson told them that despite her numerous felony convictions, she always carried a gun with her.

