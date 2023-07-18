Seven malaria cases keeping mosquito control crews busy in Sarasota County

Seven cases of locally transmitted Malaria have kept Sarasota Mosquito Management busy.

"We are seeing it, and we are playing it week by week. We have to realize a lot of activity happens, and it was out there a month ago," said Wade Brennan, the manager of Sarasota County’s Mosquito Management.

Brennan said cases have been contained to Northern Sarasota County in the Kensington area and Desoto Acres.

Crews are working on the ground and in the air to ensure all wood lots, ponds and standing water have been treated.

"We are trying all different avenues to minimize the risk of getting this and continuing this any further," said Brennan.

That includes placing mosquito-eating fish into areas of water, but sometimes invasive water lettuce is a problem.

"The water lettuce forms a cup on top of the water, blocking the mosquito fish access to the actual mosquito themselves," said Brennan. "It makes a little home for them where predators cannot prey on the Anopheles. It creates this perfect little niche where Anopheles can thrive."

Anopheles is the type of mosquito that carries Malaria.

They said protecting everyone remains their priority.

The Department of Health in Sarasota County handed out items like repellent to the Salvation Army and other groups that help the homeless. Two of the reported Malaria cases were in the homeless community.

Brenda Downing Wiggins, the director of operations for the Sarasota County Salvation Army, said it is vital.

"It’s really important to make sure we are providing services and support to everyone regardless of where they’re at," she said.

To contact Sarasota Mosquito Management, call 311.