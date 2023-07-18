Polk County mosquito control teams focus on prevention efforts to prevent malaria spread

As teams in Sarasota County investigate a seventh suspected case of malaria, mosquito control teams across the Bay Area are focused on prevention.

In Polk County, the Mosquito Control Program is focusing on eliminating the areas where mosquitoes have the potential to breed.

"Large lakes are not ideal places for mosquitos, because there's a lot of fish in there and basically the mosquito larvae. So smaller ponds and ditches turn out to be better habitats for the larvae," Jackson Mosley, Manager of Polk County Mosquito Control said.

Crews are taking several methods of attack in their prevention efforts, including larviciding. This allows them to control mosquitoes in their larval stage.

"We go out, and we spray ditches where there is temporary water in these small ponds because that's where mosquito larvae are, and particularly the ones that can potentially spread malaria," Mosley explained.

Sarasota County is investigating a seventh case of malaria.

There are more than 60 permanent traps in Polk County. Crews check those weekly to monitor and identify mosquitoes present in the area.

"We also set out what we call special traps in locations that we don't have a trap in, or if we have a complaint that mosquitoes are a problem, then we also put special traps, and we monitor those," Mosley shared.

They encourage residents to be vigilant in this season, checking those forgotten areas in yards that could create the ideal environment for a breeding site.

"Bromeliads are lovely plants, and they’re a favorite, but they often harbor mosquitoes. So that's one of the things that no one ever thinks about," Mosley said.

