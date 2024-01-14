Fire Up Halal Grill serves New York style street food in Tampa

From the literal streets of New York, Mustafa Alzazok brought his street food cart from 7th Avenue and Manhattan all the way to Tampa.

Instead of pushing the food cart around, he and his wife have a pair of brick and mortar restaurants.

"It's New York style food," said Alzazok, "New York Street food started like 15, 20 years ago in the streets of Manhattan, and it went viral since then."

His success on that Manhattan street corner gave him the idea to bring that food experience here to Tampa.

"We came to Tampa like a couple years ago. I don't see many of it [here]," he shared, "We came up with the recipes that we have right now [because] the majority of people that want that food [are] in this area."

That food, New York style street food, is Halal.

"We have a lot of good stuff on the menu. Our food is fresh, made fresh in the house. Everything is cooked right on the spot," Alzazok explained.

Because for him and for his family, this is his life and his passion.

"My wife, she makes sure that every day before we open to the public we are ready to serve," he shared. "We make it with love [and] we love to make food, we always work together, we come up with ideas together. That's what makes us succeed in this business."

They have two locations. The original one is located at 10016 Cross Creek Boulevard in New Tampa, and their newest one near the University of South Florida is located at 11301 North 56th Street, Suite 12 in Temple Terrace.

To learn more about Fire Up Halal Grill and to see their menu, click here.