School able to accommodate children battling cancer opens in Brandon

A safe school for kids with cancer has been a dream 10 years in the making for Mary Ann Massolio, the founder of the 1 Voice Foundation. Wednesday, she and some special kids cut the ribbon on the first school of its kind in our country, the 1 Voice Academy at Rotary Camp Florida in Brandon.

Mary Ann spoke to FOX 13 years ago about this dream and we have covered her efforts to make it a reality.

At 6 years old, Lauren Harrington had a skip in her step when she saw her teachers again at 1 Voice Academy.

"It was, like, really important because before I had friends here, I was pretty lonely," Lauren said.

She was lonely because she had cancer. Treatments could keep her isolated, at times.

That's why Mary Ann Mossolio opened the academy, which is a fully accredited Hillsborough County School, through the hospital-homebound program.

"We have outdoor classrooms. We have special filtration, clean and sterile rooms and they are not around other children who could be sick regularly, let alone during a pandemic," Massolio explained.

Kids with cancer need a place where they don’t have to explain why they don’t feel well, or why they might appear sick.

Mary Ann said, "This is a transitional program. We’re not trying to pluck them from their regular classroom. If they don’t want to go to their regular school they can come here, especially if they are undergoing radiation because it’s a continuous interruption every day at the same time so they usually stay home. And this allows they them to have socialization with other kids experiencing the same journey."

Kids need a letter from a doctor and approval from the district to attend the school, but it is free for those who are accepted.

The academy hopes to be a model for other communities.

Mary Ann knows more than most about pediatric cancer. She lost her own son to it and she was a social worker for years.

Wednesday’s event was held on the 25th anniversary of his passing.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/1VoiceFoundation/.