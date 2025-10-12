School buses involved in crash injuring several students and infant: FHP

The Brief Several school buses were involved in a crash that injured multiple students and an infant on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 90 Fort Pierce Central High students were in Manatee County for a music competition.



Several high school students were hospitalized and a 2-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a crash involving four school buses and a Ford Exhibition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday night on State Road 70 in Brandenton after an eyewitness says a car cut off the first bus, causing all the buses to suddenly stop.

The Ford hit the back of the last bus in line and the Ford caught on fire in the right eastbound lane.

The collision caused each bus to hit the bus in front of it.

In total, six students were taken to the hospital along with the driver of the Ford.

Local perspective:

A family member of one of the students told FOX 13 that 90 Fort Pierce Central High students were in Manatee County for a music competition.

FHP is investigating the crash.

