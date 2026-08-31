Van fire causes major delays on Sunshine Skyway Bridge: FHP

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The Brief A Verizon work van caught fire Monday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, closing multiple northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to the scene near mile marker 11 shortly before 9:25 a.m, FHP said. Troopers report no injuries from the blaze, and all northbound lanes have since reopened.



A Verizon work van caught fire Monday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, prompting the closure of multiple northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge van fire

What we know:

FHP troopers and fire rescue crews were at the scene near mile marker 11. All northbound lanes have since reopened on the bridge, FHP said.

Extensive smoke from the fire caused officials to block northbound I-275 traffic in the area of the bridge, according to FHP.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

I-275 traffic delays

What you can do:

Drivers traveling northbound I-275 in the area of the bridge should expect delays and consider a different route while crews work to clear the scene.

Cause of vehicle fire

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the work van to catch fire.