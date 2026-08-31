Van fire causes major delays on Sunshine Skyway Bridge: FHP
TERRA CEIA, Fla. - A Verizon work van caught fire Monday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, prompting the closure of multiple northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sunshine Skyway Bridge van fire
What we know:
FHP troopers and fire rescue crews were at the scene near mile marker 11. All northbound lanes have since reopened on the bridge, FHP said.
Extensive smoke from the fire caused officials to block northbound I-275 traffic in the area of the bridge, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers said no injuries were reported.
I-275 traffic delays
What you can do:
Drivers traveling northbound I-275 in the area of the bridge should expect delays and consider a different route while crews work to clear the scene.
Cause of vehicle fire
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on what caused the work van to catch fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.