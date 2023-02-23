Search underway for 2-year-old boy who wandered away from Brooksville home

article

Horses, drones, helicopters K-9s, ATVs, and at least 50 first responders from surrounding agencies are involved in the large-scale search for a little boy who disappeared from his home in Brooksville this morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said 2-year-old Joshua Rollin wandered away from his home near Cheever Road and Yontz Road in northern Brooksville while his parents were sleeping.

"We ask everyone in the area who lives in this general area to please go outside of their property, look at bushes, look at any cars that are unlocked…to find this little fellow," said Denise Maloney, the spokesperson for the agency.

Maloney said, based on the preliminary information from the child's parents, Joshua was last seen at 9:45 a.m. The mom searched for the child for about an hour before calling law enforcement.

Aerial view of search area where JJ went missing

The boy, whose nickname is JJ, was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants. He has blonde hair. He turns 3 years old in July.

Google Maps satellite view of area where 2-year-old boy went missing in Brooksville

"We don’t know if he’s on the move or maybe hunkered down somewhere and is hiding, fell asleep, playing with some animal, we don’t know," Maloney said. "It was reported that he walked out the door while mom, and he was sleeping. I don’t know if he woke up and just left, not sure."

Helicopter flies over area where JJ went missing

Maloney described the area around his Brooksville home, saying the property sits on a parcel where barns, sheds, and other homes are located.

"The woods here are so very thick," she said. "So people who live in this area can check their own property and call 911."

Neighbors are asked to check their properties, including any porches and external structures.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.